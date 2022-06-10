Insider Buying: TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Insider Purchases 4,772 Shares of Stock

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) insider Sarah-Jane Curtis acquired 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899.24 ($24,936.39).

TRY stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 407 ($5.10). 1,164,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,953. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 389.51 ($4.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 526 ($6.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 430.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 459.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

