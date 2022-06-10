Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 12,988 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 12,988 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $1,348,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,807,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,767,845.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $10,388,000.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $10,456,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $10,323,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00.
Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $4.64 on Thursday, reaching $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Arista Networks by 978.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 176,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 160,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arista Networks by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,293,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,718,000 after buying an additional 300,504 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.
Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
