Insider Selling: Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at C$2,215,476.90.

Shares of TSE BIR traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.97 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.94.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$273.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.21.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

