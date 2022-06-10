Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells 4,540 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $139,060.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,765. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

