Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells 1,349 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $41,319.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 1,340,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,765. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,842,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,008,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after acquiring an additional 682,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,038,000 after acquiring an additional 654,618 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.