Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells 1,349 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $41,319.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 1,340,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,765. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $34.04.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,842,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,008,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after acquiring an additional 682,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,038,000 after acquiring an additional 654,618 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
