Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 146,153 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $10,122,556.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

