Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 146,153 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $10,122,556.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of K stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.
About Kellogg (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
