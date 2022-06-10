Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells 3,317 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $18,692.10.
- On Thursday, April 28th, Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $18,705.00.
Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.94. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 642.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $3,726,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.
About LendingClub (Get Rating)
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
