Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells 3,317 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $18,692.10.

On Thursday, April 28th, Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $18,705.00.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.94. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 642.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $3,726,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

