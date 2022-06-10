Insider Selling: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Major Shareholder Sells 12,032,500 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Limited/Nv Schlumberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $16.87. 3,212,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy (Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.