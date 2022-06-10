Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells 342 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

