Insider Selling: Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) CEO Sells 69,256 Shares of Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $481,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Gregory Poilasne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Gregory Poilasne sold 34,857 shares of Nuvve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $243,301.86.
- On Friday, June 3rd, Gregory Poilasne sold 8,500 shares of Nuvve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $60,265.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, Gregory Poilasne sold 71,104 shares of Nuvve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $652,734.72.
NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $6.44. 542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.59. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $17.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 60.8% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 390,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 147,512 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 30.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nuvve Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvve (NVVE)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.