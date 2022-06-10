Insider Selling: Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) CEO Sells 69,256 Shares of Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $481,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Poilasne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Gregory Poilasne sold 34,857 shares of Nuvve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $243,301.86.

On Friday, June 3rd, Gregory Poilasne sold 8,500 shares of Nuvve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $60,265.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Gregory Poilasne sold 71,104 shares of Nuvve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $652,734.72.

NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $6.44. 542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.59. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 534.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 60.8% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 390,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 147,512 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 30.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

