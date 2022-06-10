Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,251.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,889,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,115,625. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 560,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.