Insider Selling: Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CFO Sells 8,463 Shares of Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ROVR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 528,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,386. Rover Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $775.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROVR shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rover Group by 369.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the first quarter worth $334,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter valued at $394,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter valued at $1,870,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.