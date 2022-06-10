Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $14.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.52. 224,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.82 and its 200 day moving average is $438.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $327.97 and a one year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

