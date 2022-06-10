Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells 4,039 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.10. The stock had a trading volume of 766,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.39.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

