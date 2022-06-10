Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 725.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. 2,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSI. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

