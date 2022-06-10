Intellicheck (IDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intellicheck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IDN opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.68.
IDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
Intellicheck Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
