InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,668.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($72.68) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 5,200 ($65.16) to GBX 5,400 ($67.67) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($69.86) to GBX 5,675 ($71.12) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

