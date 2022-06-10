International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) & MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Head to Head Analysis

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International General Insurance and MediaAlpha’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $361.30 million 1.06 $43.70 million $1.00 7.84 MediaAlpha $645.27 million 0.91 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -25.26

International General Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International General Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for International General Insurance and MediaAlpha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25

MediaAlpha has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 93.75%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than International General Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insurance and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 12.92% 14.63% 4.13% MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97%

Risk and Volatility

International General Insurance has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International General Insurance beats MediaAlpha on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

International General Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

