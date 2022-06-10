International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 1,428.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of IZCFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 25,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. International Zeolite has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.58.

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

