Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Intersect ENT stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,615 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,175,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,712,000 after purchasing an additional 916,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 335.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 557,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth about $12,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

