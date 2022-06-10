Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Intersect ENT stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.
Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)
Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.