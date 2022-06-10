Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 87.1% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BSMT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.23. 1,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,587. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,474,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter.

