Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.34. 2,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,168. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33.
