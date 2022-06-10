Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the May 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSL traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $80.24. 1,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,595. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

