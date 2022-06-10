Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 6,540.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPKW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 193,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $35.93. 14,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $46.91.

