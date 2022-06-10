Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Down 92.0% in May

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the May 15th total of 36,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,001. The firm has a market cap of $485.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.46%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 294.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 916,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 683,985 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 124,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 671,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

