Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Down 94.7% in May

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 769,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after buying an additional 40,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,432 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISEM stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

