Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Up 527.5% in May

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, an increase of 527.5% from the May 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE IIM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.08. 4,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $26,064.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 48.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 91,342 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $5,060,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

