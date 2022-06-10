Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.58. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

ISTR remained flat at $$22.56 during trading hours on Friday. 26,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,916. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $232.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.51. Investar has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Investar by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

