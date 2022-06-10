Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 10th (AAMC, AAU, ABIO, ACU, ACVA, AGESY, AHPI, APPN, GALT, GLYC)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, June 10th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

ING Group started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC). They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP). MKM Partners issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU). Bradesco Corretora issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

