Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 10th (AAMC, AAU, ABIO, ACU, ACVA, AGESY, AHPI, APPN, GALT, GLYC)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, June 10th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

ING Group started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC). They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP). MKM Partners issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU). Bradesco Corretora issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.