Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for O-I Glass (OI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for O-I Glass (NYSE: OI):

6/10/2022 – O-I Glass had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00.

6/9/2022 – O-I Glass had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – O-I Glass had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00.

5/27/2022 – O-I Glass was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

5/6/2022 – O-I Glass was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2022 – O-I Glass had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00.

4/28/2022 – O-I Glass was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – O-I Glass was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/14/2022 – O-I Glass was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,290. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get O-I Glass Inc alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after buying an additional 927,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after purchasing an additional 376,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in O-I Glass by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152,703 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,317,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,896,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.