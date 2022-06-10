Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ASOS (ASC)

ASOS (LON: ASC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/2/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 1,615 ($20.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/1/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,125 ($26.63) to GBX 1,615 ($20.24). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,200 ($40.10) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/30/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($90.23) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($90.23) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($90.23) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 1,700 ($21.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/20/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,850 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/19/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,440 ($30.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/19/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($25.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/19/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($25.69) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/19/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,900 ($36.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/15/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/14/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,850 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/13/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,280 ($28.57) to GBX 2,125 ($26.63). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,850 ($48.25) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($25.69) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/13/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($25.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/13/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,850 ($48.25) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/12/2022 – ASOS had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/12/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,300 ($28.82) to GBX 1,700 ($21.30). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($68.92) to GBX 4,100 ($51.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 4,050 ($50.75) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/11/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($90.23) price target on the stock.

LON ASC opened at GBX 1,306 ($16.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,248 ($15.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,242.75 ($65.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,462.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,868.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.34.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

