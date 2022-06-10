Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 10th (AAT, ACCO, ADIL, ADSE, AFLYY, AIKI, ALL, ALLG, APA, APLT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 10th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Allego (NYSE:ALLG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allego Holding B.V. provides pan-European electric vehicle charging network. It delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego Holding B.V., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “APA’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory should guarantee multi-year production growth. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin, known for its low cost and high internal rates of return, is another key driver. APA’ slew of discoveries in offshore Suriname, through its joint venture with TotalEnergies, is another positive catalyst for the company. Over time, Suriname is expected to become one of APA’s major assets with significant cash flow potential. However, the company's high leverage restricts its financial flexibility. Moreover, APA’s significant exposure to forex currency and low dividend yield might put off some investors. These factors, plus the company's high oil price sensitivity, account for the conservative stance on APA at the moment.”

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

