Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Delek US (DK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delek US (NYSE: DK) in the last few weeks:
- 6/9/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $32.00.
- 5/23/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2022 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/17/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/21/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
- 4/18/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
DK opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.63. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $35.23.
Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Delek US by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 77,693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Delek US by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 58,473 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 530,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 129,598 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
