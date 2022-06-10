Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Delek US (DK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delek US (NYSE: DK) in the last few weeks:

6/9/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $32.00.

5/23/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/17/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00.

5/11/2022 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

4/18/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

DK opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.63. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $35.23.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,092 shares of company stock valued at $648,013. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Delek US by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 77,693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Delek US by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 58,473 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 530,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 129,598 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

