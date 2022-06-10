Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for National Bankshares (NKSH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for National Bankshares (NASDAQ: NKSH):

6/10/2022 – National Bankshares is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – National Bankshares is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2022 – National Bankshares is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – National Bankshares is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – National Bankshares is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

