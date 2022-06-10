IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IO Biotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, Del. “

IOBT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. 70,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that IO Biotech will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,171,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,979,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

