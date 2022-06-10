Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.