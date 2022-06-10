iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Declares None Dividend of $0.52

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.518 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

AIA opened at $65.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.67. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $92.43.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.