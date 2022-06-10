iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, an increase of 732.1% from the May 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,417. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 290.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 134,428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 230.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.