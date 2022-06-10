iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, an increase of 732.1% from the May 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AIA traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,417. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF (Get Rating)
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
