iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $113.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.31. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $105.39 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,649,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 73,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 28,842 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

