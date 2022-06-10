iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.95

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.948 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

