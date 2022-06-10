iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.19 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period.

