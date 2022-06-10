iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000.
