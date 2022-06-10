iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.31

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.
Shares of EMIF stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
