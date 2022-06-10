iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 15th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUSB traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.08. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,412. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

