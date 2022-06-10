iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 15th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SUSB traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.08. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,412. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.
