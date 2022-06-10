iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HYXF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $52.99.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.
