iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.97

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.974 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $54.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

