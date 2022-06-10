iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

USXF stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,656,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter.

