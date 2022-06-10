iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.40 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.396 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $466,000.

