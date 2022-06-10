iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:ESGU)

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $89.22 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average is $99.06.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.