iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) to Issue $0.41 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.408 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of LDEM stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $65.93.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDEM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,354,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 3,816.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000.
